Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $190,121.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006182 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

