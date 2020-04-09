The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The Western Union stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Western Union by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $42,387,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

