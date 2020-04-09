Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

