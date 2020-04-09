Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.14 ($3.72).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 231.70 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 16,628,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

