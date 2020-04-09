TELA Bio (TELA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TELA Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio Competitors -774.44% -98.47% -23.39%

56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million -$22.42 million -0.50 TELA Bio Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -52.87

TELA Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 TELA Bio Competitors 1163 3703 6129 354 2.50

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 131.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.25%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TELA Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

