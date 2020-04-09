Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.59.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

