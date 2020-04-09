Tallgrass Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGE opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

