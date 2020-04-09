Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $795,841. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,574,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

