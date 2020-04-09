SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 819,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

