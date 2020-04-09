SunTrust Banks Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $179.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

