SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 2,202,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,451,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,055,891 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,514 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The stock has a market cap of $964.90 million, a PE ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

