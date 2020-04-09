Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 12.7%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares shot up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63, 611,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 540,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

SMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

