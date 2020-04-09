Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IQIYI Call Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 109,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 18,214 call options.
IQIYI stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in IQIYI by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
