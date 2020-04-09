Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IQIYI Call Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 109,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 18,214 call options.

IQIYI stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in IQIYI by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

