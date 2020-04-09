Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,737 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,178% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sasol has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

