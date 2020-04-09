Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vail Resorts Call Options (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 99.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $157.72 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $224.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

