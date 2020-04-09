Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SF. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $46.33. 32,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,284. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.