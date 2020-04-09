Stefan Borgas Acquires 5,000 Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Stock

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.02) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita NV has a 52-week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,363.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,367.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Commerzbank cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

