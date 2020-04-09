State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,317 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $150.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

