State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 11,339 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of GM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

