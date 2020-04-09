Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.38.
Starbucks stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
