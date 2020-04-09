Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.