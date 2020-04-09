Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Financial Survey

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spi Energy alerts:

This table compares Spi Energy and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.08 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Ambarella $228.73 million 7.11 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -35.74

Spi Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -19.58% -9.51% -8.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spi Energy has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spi Energy and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 2 4 5 0 2.27

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Summary

Ambarella beats Spi Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.