Social Activity Token (SAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $46,367.32 and approximately $21.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Activity Token has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004751 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00380537 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006966 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001488 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.