Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

