Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Smart Global from to in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a P/E ratio of -313.34 and a beta of 1.34. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

