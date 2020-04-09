Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) vs. Muscle Maker (NYSE:GRIL) Head to Head Analysis

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 3.34% 9.03% 3.01% Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A

80.4% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shake Shack and Muscle Maker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $594.52 million 2.73 $19.83 million $0.72 59.99 Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Muscle Maker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shake Shack and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 3 12 4 0 2.05 Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack currently has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Muscle Maker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

