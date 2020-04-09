Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.99.

Shake Shack stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 467,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

