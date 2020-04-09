Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 16.3% Higher

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16, 41,966,782 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,320% from the average session volume of 2,955,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.