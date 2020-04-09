SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Down 27.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) were down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 2,331,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 564,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,254.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,343.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $120.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

