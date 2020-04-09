Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €105.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.77 ($104.38).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €82.22 ($95.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.77. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

