Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.46 ($102.86).

EPA:SU opened at €80.84 ($94.00) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.77.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

