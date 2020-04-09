SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. 14,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

