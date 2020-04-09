SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €134.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €134.00 ($155.81) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.68 ($147.30).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €109.06 ($126.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.27 and its 200-day moving average is €115.92. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.