Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.90.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OII. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

OII stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 33,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,160. The company has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,520,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 366,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 190,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

