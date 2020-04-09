Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut National-Oilwell Varco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

NOV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,189. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

