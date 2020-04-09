Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 15,563 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.28 and its 200 day moving average is $273.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

