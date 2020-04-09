Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.96.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,342 shares of company stock worth $2,164,199. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

