Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 581,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,934,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.