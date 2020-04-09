Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 100 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in ServiceNow by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $21,332,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,867,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.02. 26,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

