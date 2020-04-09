Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $742,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,623. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.