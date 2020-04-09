Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.69. 149,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.38. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.