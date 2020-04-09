Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

