Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 500 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 627,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

