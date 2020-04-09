Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 341 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015,642. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.