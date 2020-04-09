Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.99. 6,010,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,136,744. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.