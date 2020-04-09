Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 6,587 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.47. 752,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,239,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

