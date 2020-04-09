S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Insider Martin Sorrell Acquires 9,784 Shares

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Martin Sorrell bought 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,186.80 ($18,661.93).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $772.93 million and a P/E ratio of -59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.98. S4 Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 122.64 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.09 ($2.99).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.