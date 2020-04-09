S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Insider Martin Sorrell Acquires 9,784 Shares

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Martin Sorrell bought 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,186.80 ($18,661.93).
Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $772.93 million and a P/E ratio of -59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.98. S4 Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 122.64 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.09 ($2.99).
S4 Capital Company Profile
