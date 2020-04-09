RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.40 to $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RPC traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 4,610,302 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,149,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

RES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RPC by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

