Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) vs. Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS) Head to Head Contrast

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Royce Value Trust and Solar Senior Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 4.78 $22.94 million $1.41 8.48

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royce Value Trust and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 57.23% 8.63% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royce Value Trust and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.00%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Royce Value Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

