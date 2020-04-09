Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $52,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 151,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

