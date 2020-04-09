Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $526.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

